Two flights, bound for Kannur and Mangalore, rerouted to Kochi airport due to unfavourable weather

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two flights, bound for Kannur and Mangalore, were rerouted to Kochi airport on Sunday morning due to unpleasant weather. The flights landed at Cochin International Airport on Sunday morning. Both the Air India flights were from Dubai.

An official at Kochi airport told TNIE that the planes to Mangalore and Kannur took off at 11:15 am and 12:44 pm respectively as the weather became clear. All the passengers in the two flights remained seated on their respective planes until the airlines received orders from the authorities to depart for their respective destinations, the official said.



Due to the unfavourable weather, a flight from Kozhikode airport scheduled for Dubai was also delayed.