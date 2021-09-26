STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Two flights, bound for Kannur and Mangalore, rerouted to Kochi airport due to unfavourable weather

The planes to Mangalore and Kannur took off at 11:15 am and 12:44 pm respectively as the weather became clear and the airlines received orders from the authorities to depart, an official said.

Published: 26th September 2021 03:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2021 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two flights, bound for Kannur and Mangalore, were rerouted to Kochi airport on Sunday morning due to unpleasant weather. The flights landed at Cochin International Airport on Sunday morning. Both the Air India flights were from Dubai.

An official at Kochi airport told TNIE that the planes to Mangalore and Kannur took off at 11:15 am and 12:44 pm respectively as the weather became clear. All the passengers in the two flights remained seated on their respective planes until the airlines received orders from the authorities to depart for their respective destinations, the official said.
 
Due to the unfavourable weather, a flight from Kozhikode airport scheduled for Dubai was also delayed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi airport diverted flights Air India
India Matters
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala HC declines to stay judge's order asking Centre to allow second Covishield dose after 4 weeks
(For representational purposes.)
Cancer in kids rising, leukaemia rampant 
For representational purposes
How doctors saved baby infected with post-Covid syndrome
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Pexels.com)
In 2021, home affordability improved in major Indian cities: Report 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp