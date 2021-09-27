31-year-old Kozhikode woman throws twin children in well before suicide bid

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A 31-year-old woman threw her 3.5-year-old twins into a well before attempting to jump in it at Perode near Nadapuram on Sunday night.

Though she was rescued by the locals, the police arrested her later on charges of murder.

The incident took place at 11 pm when Subeena informed her family over the phone that she had thrown her twin children, Fathima Rouha and Muhammad Rizvin into the well. The locals and family members rushed to the spot and found that the children had died while Subeena was holding on to a motor pump in the well. They rescued her and got her hospitalised.

According to Nadapuram the police, the woman was living with her husband. She has been arrested on charges of murder and interrogation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the crime.

The bodies of the twin children have been shifted to the mortuary at Kozhikode medical college.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)