Bharat Bandh affects normal life in Kerala but remains peaceful 

The hartal was expected to impact lives in a big way as dozens of professional associations, trade unions and farmers organizations in the state had extended their support. 

Published: 27th September 2021 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2021 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

The trade union workers supporting the 'Bharat bandh' announced by Samyukt Kisan Morcha demanding a roll back of farm laws, assembled in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The statewide dawn-to-dusk hartal called by the ruling LDF in connection with the 'Bharat Bandh' announced by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha has brought life to a near standstill. Vehicular movement and business establishments were affected across the state. 

The Opposition UDF has also extended support to the bandh. 

While the public transport system has been totally paralyzed, the shops remained closed in major centres of the state. However, no serious law and order situations were reported so far. The police sources said the hartal has been peaceful so far and no major incidents of violence or forced closure of shops were reported from the districts.

The KSRTC as announced earlier suspended the routine services, but ran limited operations with police assistance covering vital points such as hospitals, airports and railway stations. The hartal was expected to impact lives in a big way as dozens of professional associations, trade unions and farmers organizations in the state had extended their support. 

All trade unions except the BJP-affiliated BMS have announced solidarity to the strike called by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella organization of the farmers' groups, demanding roll-back of agrarian laws of the central government.

