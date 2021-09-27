Never-say-die spirit propels them to crack civil services examination

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Her determination to achieve a goal and be a role model for other women propelled Aswathy Jiji to crack UPSC examination, securing 41st rank. A native of Murickassery in Idukki district, Aswathy has opted for the Indian Police Service (IPS).

But what made her choose IPS? “Traditionally, it is always thought that the administrative services are more viable for women. However, women need to understand that when it comes to achieving equality and help resolve the issues they face, they need to be working in police too,” she said.

An alumnus of several Kendriya Vidyalayas in the country, thanks to the postings of her father, who was an Indian Air Force officer, Aswathy credits her achievement to her parents who have steadfastly supported her. “When it comes to education, my parents never put any limitations,” said Aswathy who cracked the civil service examination in her fourth attempt.

“Since 2017, I have been preparing for the examination at Chennai Officers’ IAS Academy. I think I had come home just twice since then,” said Aswathy who is a BTech graduate from College of Engineering, Munnar. She also credits Roy Mammen Joseph, a civil services guide from Kochi.

K S Shahansha

Meanwhile, K S Shahansha, , a native of Thrissur, who had secured 875th rank in the 2016 UPSC examination and joined as the commissioner of Mumbai Railway Police, too wanted to be an IPS officer. To realise his dream, Shahansha worked hard and secured the 142nd rank in the UPSC examination this year, which was his seventh attempt.

True to the never-say-die spirit of an athlete, today Shahansha has realised his dream. He was a topper both on the tracks and also in academics. Shahansha had been training with the SAI academy since 2009. Shahansha, whose father operates a bus service, didn’t go for any coaching this time and prepared for the civil services exam juggling work and studies.