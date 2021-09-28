68-year-old Covid patient dies in ambulance, kin allege MCH delayed care

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: A 68-year-old man, who had been in home quarantine after becoming Covid positive, died in an ambulance after he was allegedly delayed treatment at Parippally Government Medical College Hospital. Babu of Parippally, who was living with his daughter Shiny in Paravur, was rushed to the hospital on the advice of an ASHA worker on Saturday after his blood oxygen saturation level dipped below 60 and his condition deteriorated.

The family said the ASHA worker had informed the hospital that Babu was being rushed there. However, they had to wait in the ambulance in front of the hospital for more than half an hour from around 5pm to get medical help. Even after they informed the hospital staff of Babu’s deteriorating condition, the health workers took another 15 minutes to arrive in PPE kits. By the time, he died.

A verbal spat ensued between the relatives and hospital employees. The police had to intervene to bring the situation under control as the video of the incident went viral on social media. The police have filed a suo motu case in the incident.

SUO MOTU CASE

The State Human Rights Commission has registered a suo motu case against the hospital authorities in the incident. Commission member V K Beena Kumari asked the hospital superintendent to submit a report within 15 days. The report should include the circumstances that led to the death of the person and the details of those responsible, she said.