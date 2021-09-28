From scrap dealing to antiques, shady trail of Monson Mavunkal

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The self-styled antique collector Monson Mavunkal was involved in scrap trading at Rajakumari in Idukki district a decade ago, according to investigators. He used to sell electronic items and used cars in areas bordering Tamil Nadu.

During this business, he got involved in antique sales. When his fraud came to light in border areas, he moved to Cherthala, his native place, and then to a flat at Thevara in Kochi. While shifting to the house at Vyloppilly Lane in Kaloor, he devised a new strategy of ‘FEMA’ fraud. He also claimed that he was a cosmetologist.

The complainants alleged that Monson, who was the patron of Pravasi Malayali Federation, does not even have a valid passport while holding a top position of an expatriate outfit. To convince his customers, he circulated posters with photographs of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan under the label of Pravasi Malayali Federation.

He had also announced that the chief minister was chosen for the 2019 Pravasi Malayali Federation Award. As per a police inquiry report, Monson has got only primary education. His family home was near 11th Mile, Cherthala. His father Chacko was a government servant and his brother got appointed in government service under the dying in harness scheme following Chacko’s demise.

However, Monson had been living a luxurious life and had in possession several swanky cars which cost Rs 65 lakh to Rs 2 crore each. His wife stays in a luxurious house in 20 cents of ancestral property of Monson at Cherthala town. His two children are pursuing MBBS in Chennai, said the police report.

As per the inquiry carried out when Loknath Behara was the state police chief, his source of income was also a mystery. “There is information that he is involved in the business of antique articles, but it is not known whether he has the required licence for the same,” the report said. Private security group ‘Thunder Force’ was hired for providing security at his house and premises.