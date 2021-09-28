STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kozhikode businessman rues giving Rs 10 crore to conman Monson Mavunkal

The `10 crore was given in installments in the last four years.

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Mukkam native and businessman Yakoob Purayil and four partners had given Rs 10 crore to ‘Antique collector’ Monson Mavunkal after falling for his ‘big stories’.

“He said that Rs 5 lakh crore belonging to him was stuck abroad owing to hurdles related to Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and he needed money to release it. He made us believe by showing his proximity with top cops and other important persons besides showing invoices, bank statements, court verdicts etc,” said Yakoob. 

“I got in touch with Monson through my partner Anoop Ahammad. He had told us that international figures like Bill Clinton’s brother, Sulthan of Brunei and wife of the King of Qatar had contacted him for buying antique pieces. He used to call top police officers in front of us,” Yakoob said. 

After Monson failed to get the ‘stuck money’ released, the businessmen smelt something fishy last year and filed a complaint with the chief minister four months ago.

“I understand that the complaint was forwarded to Ernakulam Assistant Commissioner of Police. But the ACP didn’t take it up properly. No FIR has been registered in the case,” Yakoob said. 

