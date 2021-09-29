Air India to start new service from Kannur to Bahrain

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Bringing relief to the passengers to the Middle East, Air India (AI) has announced a new service to Bahrain from Kannur International Airport (KIAL) from October 16. The new service is part of the winter schedule that starts in October, said Rajesh Poduval, head of airport operations, KIAL.

The services will be operated between October 16 and March 26, 2022. Wide-bodied aircraft Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, which can set 256 passengers, will be used for the service.

The service originates from Bengaluru, said an AI official. Initially, the airline plans to operate one service (on Saturday) per week. “During the Vande Bharath Mission and the Air Bubble contract period, many wide-bodied aircraft from foreign airlines had reached Kannur airport with chartered services. But, this is for the first time that, a wide-bodied aircraft is being scheduled to operate from the airport,” said Rajesh.

On Monday, a team from Air India met with KIAL officials regarding the preparations for the new service.