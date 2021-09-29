STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Air India to start new service from Kannur to Bahrain

Bringing relief to the passengers to the Middle East, Air India (AI) has announced a new service to Bahrain from Kannur International Airport (KIAL) from October 16.

Published: 29th September 2021 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2021 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Image of Air India flight used for representation. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Bringing relief to the passengers to the Middle East, Air India (AI) has announced a new service to Bahrain from Kannur International Airport (KIAL) from October 16. The new service is part of the winter schedule that starts in October, said Rajesh Poduval, head of airport operations, KIAL. 
The services will be operated between October 16 and March 26, 2022. Wide-bodied aircraft Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, which can set 256 passengers, will be used for the service.

The service originates from Bengaluru, said an AI official. Initially, the airline plans to operate one service (on Saturday) per week. “During the Vande Bharath Mission and the Air Bubble contract period, many wide-bodied aircraft from foreign airlines had reached Kannur airport with chartered services. But, this is for the first time that, a wide-bodied aircraft is being scheduled to operate from the airport,” said Rajesh. 
On Monday, a team from Air India met with KIAL officials regarding the preparations for the new service.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Air India Kannur Bahrain
India Matters
Planes are parked at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. (File photo| AP)
Taliban govt asks India to resume flights to Kabul in first communication
The woman arrived from Hyderabad on an IndiGo flight (Representational image | PTI)
This sweet gesture by Indigo air hostesses floors flyers onboard delayed flight
Indian skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Senior batsmen expressed reservations about Virat Kohli's captaincy
P M Suresh
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp