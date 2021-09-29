STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Another transgender person dies by suicide in Kochi, fourth such case this year

Published: 29th September 2021 02:23 PM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A transgender person died by suicide at her rented house near Ponekkara in Kochi on Wednesday, nearly a month after another transgender killed herself in the city.

Sradha, 21, hailing from Kollam, died after hanging herself from the ceiling fan using a plastic rope. As per the initial report prepared by the police, she was suffering from depression.

"It was six months ago that Sradha reached Kochi to continue her studies. Sradha was also planning to undergo sex reassignment surgery. But due to financial issues, she couldn't do it. Apart from this, Sradha is also isolated from her family members. However, we are yet to reach a conclusion. A detailed probe will help to bring out the reason," said a police officer.

Sradha, who lived with three other people, is said to have ended her life at midnight when the trio went outside. It was around 4.30 in the morning when her roommates found her hanging from the ceiling fan.
 
Though the police ruled out the possibility of murder based on their preliminary investigation, family members alleged foul play. "Since the family members raised some doubts, we are waiting for them to come to perform the inquest. The door will be opened in the presence of the family members," said a police officer.

This is the fourth transgender person to die by suicide in Kochi this year. The police are still looking into the death of Ananya Kumari Alex, who died by suicide after a sex reassignment surgery allegedly went wrong.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

