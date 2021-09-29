STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Monson Mavunkal's 30-odd luxury cars are mostly registered in other states

Like his bogus antiques, Monson Mavunkal also maintained a collection of imported cars, mostly damaged, only for showcasing his high status.

A fleet of cars at Monson’s residence in Kochi | Arun Angela 

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: Like his bogus antiques, Monson Mavunkal also maintained a collection of imported cars, mostly damaged, only for showcasing his high status. Though most of these cars have been registered in other states like Maharashtra, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Haryana, no action has been initiated by the police or motor vehicles department (MVD). 

From Chrysler 300 to DC Avanti, Monson owned around 30 luxury sedans, sports cars, SUVs and a caravan parked at his houses at Cherthala in Alappuzha and Kaloor in Kochi. Ajith Nettoor, who had worked as Monson’s driver till a few months ago and knew about his deals, told TNIE that these cars were procured from a pre-owned luxury car dealer named Thyagarajan in Bengaluru.

“These are imported vehicles sold for minimal prices after years of use and due to major complaints. Monson had purchased some 12 cars from Bengaluru. I was the person who got these vehicles repaired. The basic purpose was to show off before the public and create an impression that he was a rich man. Monson still owes money to Thyagarajan for buying the cars,” Ajith said. 

Monson mostly travelled in an imported 2000-made MUV Dodge Grand Caravan which he had got for a few lakhs of rupees. According to Ajith, this car is also not registered in Kerala but it is being used in Kochi for the past several years. The car’s registration expired in 2020.

Similarly, a Chrysler 300 still has temporary registration but is used with a bogus number plate. Other cars with Monson are a Lexus, a Range Rover, sports car DC Avanti, a Mercedes Benz S Class and a Mitsubishi SUV. He had bought a Volkswagen Phateon which was not pre-owned. Similarly, he also owned a GMC-made caravan that was imported by someone in the 1990s.

Monson had gifted a BMW and a Porsche to two persons whom he had cheated of over `5 crore. Similarly, he gave six luxury cars to a Pathalam-based business group after taking `6 crore from its owner. When asked MVD officials about the illegal use of other state-registered cars, they said most of these were not in working condition.

THE CARS NOT USED IN KOCHI, SAYS MVD
“We had conducted an informal inquiry about Monson’s vehicles after the controversy. These other state cars are not seen used in Kochi. We came to know that some were seen being used in Cherthala area. We will register a case if there is enough evidence against him or if we get any complaint,” an MVD officer said.

