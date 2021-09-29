Neighbours clueless about Monson Mavunkal's activities

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Vyloppilli Lane in Kaloor is where prominent old families of Kochi city reside. But now the lane is talk of the town because of self-styled antique dealer Monson who resides at Vattaparambu Road on Vyloppilli Lane.

However, none of his neighbours knows who Monson actually is, except for some boards that are placed in front of the house which read ‘owner of Kosmos Group’, ‘Chairman of Human Rights Foundation’ etc.

“It was three years ago that Monson started living in this house. He has no contact with any of the neighbours. In fact, we don’t know what actually transpired inside the house,” said a neighbour living opposite Monson’s house.

“He hasn’t spoke to us even once. We see a lot of high-end cars coming to the house regularly. The house belongs to some NRK,” said another neighbour, adding that after the news of Monson’s arrest broke, many people have started coming to see the house.