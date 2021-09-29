STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Neighbours clueless about Monson Mavunkal's activities

Vyloppilli Lane in Kaloor is where prominent old families of Kochi city reside.

Published: 29th September 2021 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2021 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

Monson with actor Bala and former district collector Prasanth Nair.

Monson with actor Bala and former district collector Prasanth Nair.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Vyloppilli Lane in Kaloor is where prominent old families of Kochi city reside. But now the lane is talk of the town because of self-styled antique dealer Monson who resides at Vattaparambu Road on Vyloppilli Lane. 

However, none of his neighbours knows who Monson actually is, except for some boards that are placed in front of the house which read ‘owner of Kosmos Group’, ‘Chairman of Human Rights Foundation’ etc.  

“It was three years ago that Monson started living in this house. He has no contact with any of the neighbours. In fact, we don’t know what actually transpired inside the house,” said a neighbour living opposite Monson’s house.  

“He hasn’t spoke to us even once. We see a lot of high-end cars coming to the house regularly. The house belongs to some NRK,” said another neighbour, adding that after the news of Monson’s arrest broke, many people have started coming to see the house.   

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Monson Mavunkal conman
India Matters
Planes are parked at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. (File photo| AP)
Taliban govt asks India to resume flights to Kabul in first communication
The woman arrived from Hyderabad on an IndiGo flight (Representational image | PTI)
This sweet gesture by Indigo air hostesses floors flyers onboard delayed flight
Indian skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Senior batsmen expressed reservations about Virat Kohli's captaincy
P M Suresh
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp