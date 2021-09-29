Women’s League rejects former Haritha leaders’ gender politics

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: In an apparent reply to the gender issues raised by former leaders of Haritha, Women’s League national general secretary Noorbina Rashid asserted that the ideology of the party is minority politics and not gender politics. Speaking at the meeting in memory of C H Muhammad Koya organised by the new Hartiha committee here on Tuesday, she said gender politics does not figure anywhere in the constitution of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

“Politics of IUML is that of the religious minorities. But recently, there were some talks that the issues of gender were the concern of the party,” Noorbina said. She asserted there is no discrimination between the male and the female in the IUML politics. The only concern is the issue of justice, she said.

She added that those who are born in the Muslim community have a culture, which should be protected. Islam is a code of conduct and the moral principles the religion upholds should be preserved in every sphere, she said. It may be recalled that the former leaders of Haritha had said that the rights they demand are protected in the IUML constitution. But by referring to the party constitution, Noorbina is reminding them that the priorities of the party are different and are driven completely by the framework of the religion.

In the speech, Noorbina also said her role model is Hajira Beevi, wife of Prophet Ibrahim, who is known as the Iron Lady of Islam. (It may be recalled that former Haritha leader Fathima Thahliya had stated that her inspiration was Communist leader KR Gowri). Former Haritha leaders had raised a banner of revolt against a few MSF leaders, who, the girls alleged, verbally insulted them with sexually-coloured remarks. Support had poured in for the girls on the social media after they hit out at patriarchy at a press conference on September 15.

Noorbina’s speech has come at a time when there is a general feeling that the IUML is getting softer towards the girls. Party leaders P K Kunhalikutty and P M A Salam, who initially stated that the issue is a closed chapter, had said that they are ready for talks with the rebel girls. But there is a rethinking among a section of the leaders that the party should not give in before the pressure tactics of the girls. There is also a feeling that certain forces that are antagonistic to the IUML are triggering the issue with ulterior motives.