Cyclone Shaheen to induce rain in Kerala, alert issued

Cyclone Gulab, which weakened into a deep depression, is likely to re-emerge as Cyclone Shaheen after crossing over to Arabian Sea.

Published: 30th September 2021 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2021 06:14 AM

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Cyclone Gulab, which weakened into a deep depression, is likely to re-emerge as Cyclone Shaheen after crossing over to Arabian Sea. Though Kerala will not be in its path, the state is likely to receive isolated heavy showers from Friday, said the IMD.

It said the remnant of Gulab had become a well-marked, low-pressure area over the south Gujarat region and adjoining Gulf.  

“This is very likely to emerge in northeast Arabian Sea and intensify into a depression by Thursday and then into cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours. It is likely to continue to Pakistan-Makran coasts,” the IMD said.

Yellow alert issued in Kerala’s southern districts on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Fishermen are advised not to venture into north and central Arabian Sea and along and off Gujarat and north Maharashtra coasts from Thursday to Saturday.

