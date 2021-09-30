STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Intel wing launches probe against cops close to conman Monson Mavunkal

Complainants had alleged that several mid-level Kochi officers were also working hand in glove with Monson.

Published: 30th September 2021 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2021 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Monson Mavunkal

Monson Mavunkal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state intelligence has initiated an inquiry against police officers accused of maintaining close ties with Monson, even as the government is mulling forming a high-level special team led by an officer of the ADGP rank to conduct further probe into cases registered against him.

Sources told TNIE the state intelligence apparatus has been tasked to collect details of the alleged nexus that existed between Monson and influential officials. The extent of cooperation between Monson and senior cops, including IG G Lakshman and former DIG S Surendran, will be brought under the ambit of the probe. Complainants had alleged that several mid-level Kochi officers were also working hand in glove with Monson.

Forest dept seizes fake ivory tusks, horns  
Two ivory tusks and several animal horns kept at Monson’s house in Kaloor was seized on Wednesday.
A preliminary inquiry revealed the ivory was fake. But, a detailed examination will be conducted to ascertain if they are genuine.
If found genuine, the department will register a case and arrest the accused.

