No financial dealings with conman Monson, met him for treatment: K Sudhakaran

KOZHIKODE: Under fire after pictures of him with Monson Mavunkal surfaced on social media, state Congress president K Sudhakaran defended his meetings with the self-styled antique collector, saying there was no laxity on his part. He also said he had no financial dealings with him.

“I had met Monson for skin treatment on the recommendation of a party worker in Ernakulam. I stopped when there was no improvement. I never concealed my meetings with him,” Sudhakaran told reporters here. He said he would initiate legal action if Monson used his name in connection with any fraud. He also said he had ended his fight with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan but was ready to resume it if the latter wanted.

BABY’S JIBE AT SUDHAKARAN FOR ALLEGED MONSON LINK

T’PURAM: Taking a jibe at state Congress president for his alleged like with Monson Mavunkal, CPM leader M A Baby said K Sudhakaran is the right person to revive the party in the state as he has undergone ‘cosmetology’ treatment. In a Facebook post, Baby said the Congress as well needs a cosmetology treatment. “Congressmen ignored my warning when Sudhakaran was named the party chief... I stand corrected. What Congress needs is a fake ‘cosmetology’ treatment from a quack. What will one apply but aromatic oils on an organisation that is at its death bed?” Baby wrote.