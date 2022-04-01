CBI to issue Interpol notice on missing woman Jesna Maria James

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The CBI has decided to issue an Interpol Yellow notice on Jesna Maria James, 23, who was reported missing from Vechoochira in Pathanamthitta district four years ago. The Central agency took the decision following unconfirmed reports that Jesna could have left the country. The CBI Thiruvananthapuram unit had already circulated a missing notice with all details of Jesna locally in several parts of the state expecting to get some inputs.

The CBI notice on Jesna Maria James

“We have circulated the missing notice to get details from persons who wish to provide us some information. We want people to come forward and share details if they have any,” said a CBI officer.

A special team has already been formed for conducting a detailed probe. The CBI took over the probe into the case after Kerala High Court issued a direction based on the petitions of KSU state president K M Abhijith and Jesna’s brother Jais John James. Jesna had gone missing on March 22, 2018.

Though police could find that Jesna had left her home for her aunt’s house near Mundakkayam before reported missing, police couldn’t make any major breakthrough in the case despite extending the probe to Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.