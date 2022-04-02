Actor abduction case: Cops seize Dileep’s car

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The special investigation team (SIT) carrying out further investigation into the 2017 actor assault case seized actor Dileep’s car on Friday and took it to Nedumbassery police station. The seizure was made after director P Balachandrakumar revealed that he had travelled with first accused Pulsar Suni and Dileep’s brother Anoop in the vehicle in 2016.

He had earlier said he saw Dileep give a bag of money to Suni at his house in 2016. Later, he travelled with Suni and Anoop in the now-seized car and that the duo dropped him at a bus stop in Aluva, the director had revealed. The investigation team has also recovered the letter Suni wrote to Dileep while the former was in District Jail in Kakkanad in May 2018. In the two-page letter dated May 5, 2018, Suni claimed he would plead guilty in court and was ready to face the court verdict.

The officials said Suni had given the letter to cellmate Sajith for handing it over to Dileep. When Sajith failed to meet Dileep, he gave the letter to Dileep’s lawyer who returned it. The team seized the letter from Sajith’s house at Kunnamkulam in Thrissur.

Suni’s mother had earlier given a copy of the letter to the investigation team as part of the probe into the conspiracy case. The letter does not contain Suni’s name and signature. To verify, the team visited Suni in Viyyur Central Jail and recorded a specimen of his handwriting. It has been sent for forensic analysis. If there is a match, it will be used as proof against Dileep.