CPM set for structural change, generational shift at party congress

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With its mass base shrinking across India, the CPM is going all out to regain its past glory and is bracing for major structural changes as well as a generational shift in leadership at the 23rd Party Congress beginning in Kannur on April 6.

Induction of young blood in top decision-making bodies is high on the agenda. A few veterans, including S Ramachandran Pillai, who are above 75 years will step down from the politburo to make way for youngsters. However, 76-year-old Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is sure to get an exemption. The leadership has also reached an understanding to give a third term for Sitaram Yechury at the helm.

The CPM is also planning to revive the central secretariat to assist the politburo. The central secretariat, tipped as the grooming yard for future politburo members, will be based in Delhi and will operate above the central committee.

As the only state where the party is in power, Kerala CPM will have a bigger say in policy affairs as well as selection of new faces. State secretariat members and ministers K N Balagopal and P Rajeeve are likely to be inducted into the CC. In that case, five members of the state cabinet will become members of the high-level body.

Besides the chief minister, M V Govindan and K Radhakrishnan are already CC members. It’s not yet clear whether the party will go for more faces below 50 years in the CC. The recent state conference had included 42-year- old M Swaraj and 45-year-old Mohamed Riyas in the state secretariat.

Veteran leader S Ramachandran Pillai, 84, is certainly on his way out of both PB and CC. A Vijayaraghavan will replace him in the PB in all probability. In case the party goes for Dalit representation in the top body, A K Balan stands the chance.

A couple of other seniors including 81-year-old Biman Bose and 76-year-old Hannan Mollah too will have to step down. Though Brinda Karat will turn 75 this year, she will be given an exemption. Kisan Sabha leader Ashok Dhawle is likely to be elevated to the PB.

Inducting young leaders a necessity, feels CPM

Other CC members from the state who will cross the age limit include Vaikom Viswan, 82, and P Karunakaran, 76. There are reports that the party may choose to drop M C Josephine too from the CC. However, a final decision is yet to be taken.

“Inducting young leaders in their 40s and early 50 has now become a necessity with the upper age limit of 75 years. These leaders should get at least 10 years with the seniors before leading the party. That’s why more youngsters are being chosen.

It’s not just about giving opportunities, but also about fostering the party’s fighting spirit,” said a senior leader. In view of the party policy of promoting youngsters to the top, it won’t be surprising if some other young leaders too make it to the central committee and secretariat.

