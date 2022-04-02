STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Curtain goes up on five-day MG University youth fest

As part of the inaugural function, Stephen Devassy staged a musical event. There are seven stages for the festival. District stadium (Sugathakumari Nagar) is the main venue.

Actor Navya Nair taking a selfie with students after the inaguration of MG University Youth Festival in Pathanamthitta on Friday | SHAJI VETTIPURAM

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Actors Navya Nair and Unni Mukundan along with musician Stephen Devassy inaugurated the five-day Mahatma Gandhi University youth festival at the district stadium in Pathanamthitta on Friday. A sea of people had gathered to witness the cultural procession held as part of the youth festival -- ‘Wake Up Call 2022’. Health Minister Veena George, who is also the chairperson of the organising committee, presided over the function. Pro-Vice-Chancellor C T Aravindakumar delivered the keynote address. 

As part of the inaugural function, Stephen Devassy staged a musical event. There are seven stages for the festival. District stadium (Sugathakumari Nagar) is the main venue. Royal auditorium (Nedumudi Venu Nagar), Catholicate College auditorium (Chrysostom Thirumeni Nagar), volleyball court of Catholicate College (KPAC Lalitha Nagar), Mar Clemis hall of Catholicate College (S Ramesan Nagar), Eusebius hall of Catholicate College (Lata Mangeshkar Nagar) and English language hall of Catholicate College are  the other venues. Notable personalities will attend the valedictory function of the youth festival on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, District Collector Divya S Iyer’s dance with college students during a flash mob organised as part of the festival went viral on social media. 

She danced with the students of Catholicate College, Pathanamthitta, on Thursday. The collector arrived to inaugurate ‘Deepakazcha’ in connection with the festival. While she was enjoying the dance, the students approached her and asked if she could dance with them. She immediately accepted their invitation.

