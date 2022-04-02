STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Mani C Kappan, VD Satheesan share dais, UDF breathes easy

The leaders shared dais at a protest meeting against SilverLine project organised by the UDF Kottayam district unit.

Published: 02nd April 2022 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2022 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Opposition leader VD Satheesan.

Opposition leader VD Satheesan. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: A day after Congress Kerala leader and MLA Mani C Kappan fired a salvo at UDF alleging disregard from the coalition leadership, Kappan and Opposition leader VD Satheesan shared dais in Kottayam on Friday dropping signals that issues in the coalition appear to be tapering off.   

The leaders shared dais at a protest meeting against SilverLine project organised by the UDF Kottayam district unit. Kappan arrived a bit early and Satheesan entered the venue while he was delivering the speech. Kappan welcomed Satheesan with a hug and a shawl.  

Kappan announced that all the issues were resolved and he was satisfied at present. Senior Congress and UDF leaders, including MLA Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, attended the meeting. It was on Thursday that Kappan said he was continuously neglected by UDF by not informing him about its programmes and activities. He also alleged that though he shared grievances with the Opposition leader, he didn’t get any positive response from the latter.  

Dropping clear signs of displeasure, Satheesan responded that Kappan should have raised such issues on UDF platforms instead of sharing his concerns publicly to the media. Kappan’s open comment against the coalition leadership had assumed importance in the backdrop of speculations over his switch over to the Left front. Following this UDF leadership made a sudden intervention to resolve the issues, with senior leaders making statements to pacify Kappan.

INTUC takes out march against  Satheesan
Kottayam: Though the UDF was able to settle the issues raised by MLA Mani C Kappan, Congress faced another crisis. INTUC workers staged a protest march  in Changanassery on Friday against Opposition leader V D Satheesan’s statement that INTUC was not part of the Congress. The workers demanded that Satheesan withdraw his statement and tender an apology. Meanwhile, INTUC state president R Chandrasekharan disowned the protests even though they were led by INTUC working committee member P P Thomas. The protesters said Congress and INTUC were one. The INTUC has always been with Congress, they said. Around 100 workers took part in the protest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Kerala Mani C Kappan UDF VD Satheesan
India Matters
Independent witness Prabhakar Sail in the NCB cruise raid case. (Photo| ANI)
Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB witness Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack in Mumbai
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
All probe agencies should be under one umbrella, uphold democratic values: CJI NV Ramana
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray denies being miffed with NCP's handling of home ministry
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | P Jawahar)
Booster dose of COVID vaccine needed to fight against Omicron: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp