Mani C Kappan, VD Satheesan share dais, UDF breathes easy

KOTTAYAM: A day after Congress Kerala leader and MLA Mani C Kappan fired a salvo at UDF alleging disregard from the coalition leadership, Kappan and Opposition leader VD Satheesan shared dais in Kottayam on Friday dropping signals that issues in the coalition appear to be tapering off.

The leaders shared dais at a protest meeting against SilverLine project organised by the UDF Kottayam district unit. Kappan arrived a bit early and Satheesan entered the venue while he was delivering the speech. Kappan welcomed Satheesan with a hug and a shawl.

Kappan announced that all the issues were resolved and he was satisfied at present. Senior Congress and UDF leaders, including MLA Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, attended the meeting. It was on Thursday that Kappan said he was continuously neglected by UDF by not informing him about its programmes and activities. He also alleged that though he shared grievances with the Opposition leader, he didn’t get any positive response from the latter.

Dropping clear signs of displeasure, Satheesan responded that Kappan should have raised such issues on UDF platforms instead of sharing his concerns publicly to the media. Kappan’s open comment against the coalition leadership had assumed importance in the backdrop of speculations over his switch over to the Left front. Following this UDF leadership made a sudden intervention to resolve the issues, with senior leaders making statements to pacify Kappan.

INTUC takes out march against Satheesan

Kottayam: Though the UDF was able to settle the issues raised by MLA Mani C Kappan, Congress faced another crisis. INTUC workers staged a protest march in Changanassery on Friday against Opposition leader V D Satheesan’s statement that INTUC was not part of the Congress. The workers demanded that Satheesan withdraw his statement and tender an apology. Meanwhile, INTUC state president R Chandrasekharan disowned the protests even though they were led by INTUC working committee member P P Thomas. The protesters said Congress and INTUC were one. The INTUC has always been with Congress, they said. Around 100 workers took part in the protest.