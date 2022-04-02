Pope's letter urges Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese to adhere to synodal decision

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Pope Francis has urged the Archeparchy of Ernakulam-Angamaly to adhere to the 'synodal decision concerning the form of celebration of the Holy Qurbana by Easter 2022'.

In a letter dated March 25, Pope said that even as it is possible to ask for the dispensation from the Major Archbishop or from Vicar, dispensation would be given only for a determined amount of time in accordance with the Code of Canons of the Eastern Churches.

"It is possible that some parishes will need more time in order to carry out a more ample catechesis, as was done elsewhere so that everyone will be prepared to accept the changes. This is understandable, as long as it does not call into question the synodal decision," said the Pope in the letter.

"As a church, all of us -bishops, priests, deacons and lay faithful -are often tempted to forget the essence of the mystery that we are celebrating... We cannot live divided. We cannot create division. We cannot allow ourselves to be a source of scandal," said Pope.

Pope also pointed out that the Archdiocese had chosen a path to continue following the particular liturgical form marking isolation from the rest of the Church.