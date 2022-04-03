After Pope's letter, Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese to decide on their stand Tuesday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The priests of Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese have decided to present their concerns and issues regarding the implementation of uniform mode of Holy Mass to Pope once again. The decision comes after a letter calling for adherence to the synodal decision was issued by the Pope on Friday.

“Though we respect the letter of Pope Francis, we are saddened by the fact that our letters raising concerns sent to him did not reach him,” said one of the priests. Also the priests said that the stand of the archdiocese on the pontifical letter can only be made after discussions in the presbyteral council meeting that is scheduled on Tuesday.

“The Pope’s letter was in the form of an advice. When we read his letter, filled with paternal affection and love, we were saddened by the fact that many things we told him about were not reaching him,” said Fr Jose Vailikodath, spokesperson of Athirupatha Samrakshana Samithi, a body of priests of the archdiocese, in a statement.

The statement also said there were other underlying factors behind the decision apart from canonical and legal factors. “We will try to meet the Pope directly one more time to inform him about our sorrow,” said the statement.

A letter signed by 435 priests of the archdiocese was sent to Pope on March 17 seeking to recognise the style of the Mass they follow as a liturgical variant. However, the priests said from the Pope’s letter they understood that he was unaware of it.