STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

CM Vijayan hits out at Centre over rising fuel prices

He also alleged that the central government, which says it has no money to provide food and oil subsidies to the common man, is the one that is helping the corporate houses by reducing their taxes.

Published: 03rd April 2022 05:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2022 05:16 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

THIRUVANATHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday attacked the central government over rising prices of fuel, saying this is contributing to huge inflation in consumer states like Kerala.

In a Facebook post, the Chief Minister said the prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas are skyrocketing and blamed the Centre's deregulation mechanism for it.

"An important argument made when deregulating prices of petrol and diesel was that the gains would be commensurate with the reduction in prices in the international market. But the BJP government adopted a policy of increasing excise duty when prices fell in the international market. As a result, we did not even get the benefit that we would have got from reduction in the international rates," Vijayan said.

Accusing the BJP government of intensifying the policies of globalisation initiated by the previous Congress governments, Vijayan, who is also a senior Marxist leader, said new taxes have been introduced over the last seven years in the fuel sector under the name of cess and additional special duty.

"The cess and the additional special duty have been increased in such a way that petrol and diesel prices do not fall even if crude oil prices fall," the Chief Minister said, alleging that the state government is not getting even a fraction of the amount from such increases.

He also alleged that the central government, which says it has no money to provide food and oil subsidies to the common man, is the one that is helping the corporate houses by reducing their taxes.

"The central government is troubling people by slashing subsidies and imposing such a tax burden on them," the Chief Minister said and added that such a policy was the reason for skyrocketing fuel prices.

He noted that in March alone, petrol prices were hiked by Rs 7.01 per litre and diesel by Rs 5.76 per litre.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Oil Petrol Prices Fuel price hike Pinarayi Vijayan
India Matters
Independent witness Prabhakar Sail in the NCB cruise raid case. (Photo| ANI)
Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB witness Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack in Mumbai
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
All probe agencies should be under one umbrella, uphold democratic values: CJI NV Ramana
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray denies being miffed with NCP's handling of home ministry
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | P Jawahar)
Booster dose of COVID vaccine needed to fight against Omicron: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp