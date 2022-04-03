STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Dispute between Satheesan, INTUC reaches Congress central leadership

However, at the online meeting of state Congress office-bearers and district Congress chiefs called by Sudhakaran, the majority of them sought action against Chandrasekharan.

Published: 03rd April 2022 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2022 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Opposition leader VD Satheesan.

Opposition leader VD Satheesan (File | EPS)

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The dispute between leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan and the INTUC state leadership over the nature of affiliation of INTUC with the parent Congress party has come up before the central leadership for resolution. The statement of Satheesan on the day after the general strike that INTUC was not a feeder organisation of the Congress has irked the union leaders who have come out with statements countering Satheesan. 

Trade union workers also took out protest marches in Changanassery and Kazhakootam against Satheesan. Even though Satheesan decided not to escalate the issue, State Congress president K Sudhakaran has brought it to the attention of national president Sonia Gandhi. 

Satheesan and INTUC state president R Chandrasekharan had shared a good camaraderie. But the latter felt antagonised when Satheesan snubbed the trade union. According to the constitution of the Congress, the frontal organisations are Youth Congress, National Students Union of India, Mahila Congress and Sevadal. INTUC has always been considered a separate entity of the Congress. 

The trade union having a strength of 17.36 lakh forms the core support base of Congress. Satheesan told TNIE that as the leader of the Opposition, he cannot endorse the violence initiated by trade union activists.
“It is unfortunate that they have targeted me when I have been holding the maximum number of office-bearer posts, after senior leaders like Vayalar Ravi and Oommen Chandy, in various sectors belonging to the INTUC, “ said Satheesan, adding that the issue is a closed chapter.

However, at the online meeting of state Congress office-bearers and district Congress chiefs called by Sudhakaran, the majority of them sought action against Chandrasekharan. A top INTUC leader told TNIE that the ultimate aim is to strengthen the labour force and also the Congress. 

“The labourers under the INTUC may not have gone through its constitution. For them, being a part of the INTUC is a matter of sentimental value. So the top leadership of the Congress should not have disowned the trade union workers openly”, said the leader.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
INTUC VD Satheesan Congress
India Matters
Independent witness Prabhakar Sail in the NCB cruise raid case. (Photo| ANI)
Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB witness Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack in Mumbai
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
All probe agencies should be under one umbrella, uphold democratic values: CJI NV Ramana
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray denies being miffed with NCP's handling of home ministry
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | P Jawahar)
Booster dose of COVID vaccine needed to fight against Omicron: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp