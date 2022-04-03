Expanding mass base, becoming independent force CPM’s focus

Anil S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Regaining its mass base and making the party an independent political force to reckon with at the national level, would be the primary goal before the CPM as it’s moving towards the 23rd Party Congress. While primary focus would be to expand the left influence, similar importance is being given in formulating a tactical line to unseat the BJP from power at the Centre.

The pertinent issue of whether there should be any electoral understanding with the Congress remains the same, though it has not led to major division within the party this time around. In the last Party Congress, the CPM’s approach towards Congress was one of the major points of discussions.

Even as the party identifies BJP as the primary enemy to be defeated, there’s still lack of clarity over the kind of alliance to take on the BJP. While a section of Central leadership under general secretary Sitaram Yechury is for a vast alliance of secular, democratic forces including the Congress, the Kerala CPM is yet to toe the line.

The Kerala party is of the view that Congress cannot be an alternative to BJP and that it cannot resist communalism. The Kerala unit believes that an alternative without Congress is possible, and the Left should focus on formulating the same. The party’s stand towards Congress at the national level would be crucial for the West Bengal CPM. Kerala being the only state where the party is in power, the state party under Pinarayi Vijayan will have considerable say in finalising party’s political line.

As far as the Kerala CPM is concerned, even though it got continuity in governance, there’s erosion in its mass base, said a senior leader. “At the national level, there’s not only electoral erosion, but party’s striking ability has been affected. In Kerala, continuity in governance was a major achievement. But the party could not get the vote percentage that it polled in 2006,” he pointed out.

The political tactical resolution to be discussed at the Party Congress stresses on the need for the CPM to grow into an independent political force at the national level. “There’s considerable erosion in its mass base over the years. This has to be arrested and then the party should work for restoration of its influence. The party should also advance to newer areas,” said a leader.

The leadership feels the CPM should also give thrust to formulating a coalition based on left and democratic programme. A political alliance that can take on extreme economic policies, followed by the Congress, BJP and regional parties is required. Left Democratic Front is more of a class alliance. More focus should be given on developing that kind of an alliance at the national level, said a senior leader. The Party Congress will dedicate more time towards coming up with such a programme.