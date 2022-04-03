Meet on runway development at Karipur airport on Monday

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: A meeting of officials of Kozhikode airport and various stakeholders will be held on Monday to take a decision on acquiring land for the development of the runway. Sports Minister V Abdurahiman will preside over the meeting.

The meeting was scheduled based on the instruction of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. “Earlier, the chief minister had sent a letter to Central government to resume the services of wide-bodied aircraft from the airport. Considering the request, Union civil aviation minister appointed a two-member committee to study the possibilities of operating wide-bodied aircraft from the airport. The committee recommended developing the runway by acquiring 18.5 acres of land. The Union civil aviation minister had conveyed the committee’s recommendation to the chief minister. People’s representatives in Malabar region have also been raising demands to develop the runway. Under these circumstances, the chief minister directed to convene a meeting on Monday to take a decision on land acquisition,” said a press note.