MG University Youth Festival: Contests draw huge crowd on Day 2

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: A huge crowd was seen at the venues to watch various competitions on the second day of the Mahatma Gandhi University Youth Festival on Saturday. However, heavy rain in the evening affected the smooth conduct of the competitions. In Thiruvathirakali, three colleges emerged first — Newman College, Thodupuzha, Nirmala College, Muvattupuzha, and St Xavier’s College for Women, Aluva.

In Keralanatanam, Teja Sunil of St Teresa’s College, Ernakulam, and SH College, Thevara, bagged the first place. In Group Song (Indian), Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, came first. In kathakali, Arjun Subramaniam, of RLV College of Music and Fine Arts, secured the first place. In aksharaslokam, Anjali Haridas of SH College, Thevara, bagged the first place.

In bharatanatyam (male), Amal Nath K of Maharaja’s College came first. On Sunday, competitions like folk dance, other forms of classical dance, stringed instrument, wind instrument, light music vocal, poetry recitation (English), elocution (English), film review, on-the-spot painting and cartooning will be held.

There are seven stages for the fest. District stadium (Sugathakumari Nagar) is the main venue. Royal Auditorium (Nedumudi Venu Nagar), Catholicate College auditorium (Chrysostom Thirumeni Nagar), college volleyball court (KPAC Lalitha Nagar), Mar Clemis hall of Catholicate College (S Ramesan Nagar), Eusebius hall of the college (Lata Mangeshkar Nagar) and English language hall of the college (Poovachal Khader Nagar) are the other venues.