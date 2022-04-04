K-Rail is for future generation, vital for state's overall growth: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The SilverLine project is for the future generation and such projects are inevitable for the overall development of the state, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Inaugurating the first anniversary celebrations of the state government here on Sunday, he said it is unfortunate that the Opposition is trying to torpedo the project by creating misconceptions among the public.

Projects like K-Rail cannot be delayed and the government needs support from the public. The stand of those who oppose the project and not letting the officials do social impact assessment would be viewed seriously by the government, he said.

Only if the social impact assessment is completed, the project can be taken forward. "We had earlier suffered delay in the widening of NH. We should not forget that valuable time was lost with that delay," he said.

"It is the Opposition which creates a hostile atmosphere regarding K-Rail. The majority of people want development in the state. A Union minister has also shown the Opposition’s attitude. Have you ever heard about a Union minister opposing the project of a state government before?" he asked.

"I had met the Prime Minister with the chief secretary regarding the project and the meeting ended on a positive note. When that is the case, why should a Union minister try to scuttle the prestigious project?" he asked.

CPM mounts attack on Union minister V Muraleedharan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM on Sunday stepped up its attack on Union Minister of State V Muraleedharan for his door-to-door campaign against the SilverLine project, accusing him of "violating federal principles" and trying to divert attention from the spiralling fuel price.

It is strange that a union minister is leading a campaign against a project approved in principle by the Union government itself, a statement issued by the CPM state secretariat said. "The state is witnessing a peculiar situation where Union ministers, who are supposed to adopt a pro-development stance, are turning their back towards development projects."

CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan flayed Muraleedharan and termed his comments as a tactic to divert attention from the spiralling fuel prices. Meanwhile, Muraleedharan said the CPM has no right to speak of federal principles as it had the history of opposing legislation enacted by Parliament and attacking the governor.

"In-principle approval given by the Centre is only for preparing the Detailed Project Report and conducting Social Impact Assessment and related survey. But what is happenning in the garb of survey is installation of yellow stones," he asked.

BJP state president K Surendran flays state minister V Sivankutty

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP state president K Surendran defended Union Minister and senior BJP leader V Muraleedharan who came in for sharp criticism from Minister V Sivankutty in connection with the SilverLine project.

Surendran said Sivankutty's 'intolerance' was due to Muraleedharan's stiff resistance to the LDF government's plan to evict scores of people for the SilverLine project and to carry out large-scale corruption.

"What right does Sivankutty, who used public money to defend himself in a case relating to destruction of public property, have to criticise the Union Minister?" Surendran asked. Sivankutty had on Saturday said the Union Minister has not been useful for Kerala, even for a paper pin.

Maoist posters against SilverLine project in Puthuppadi

KOZHIKODE: Several posters against the SilverLine project appeared in the name of Maoists at Mattikkunnu in Puthuppadi panchayat on Sunday.

The posters called for a strike against the project of the Modi-Pinarayi governments and said that they are destroying the agricultural lands by handing over to K-Rail. The posters and notices appeared at Mattikkunnu bus stop and nearby shops.

It asked if it is 'SilverLine or people's deathline' and urged the public to agitate against the anti-people policies of the government. Thamarassery police and a special Maoist squad reached the spot. The police have started an investigation.