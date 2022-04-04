STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mahatma Gandhi University Youth Festival: Thevara SH College leads on third day

Maharaja's College, Ernakulam, was in second position with 30 points, while RLV College of Music and Fine Arts, Tripunithura, and Newman College, Thodupuzha, were in third and fourth positions. 

MG University

Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam (File photo)

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA:  As the third day of the Mahatma Gandhi University Youth Festival came to a close here on Sunday, Sacred Heart College, Thevara, stood first with 45 points. 

Maharaja's College, Ernakulam, was in second position with 30 points, while RLV College of Music and Fine Arts, Tripunithura, and Newman College, Thodupuzha, were in third and fourth positions with 24 and 15 points, respectively. 

The fourth day of the festival being held in seven venues in Pathanamthitta will witness mime, duff mutt, kolkali, western vocal solo, group song (Western), percussion instrument (Western), percussion instrument (Eastern), margamkali, classical music vocal (male), classical music vocal (transgender), classical musical vocal (female), poster designing, photography, elocution, clay modelling and poetry writing (Malayalam) competitions. 

The festival will conclude on Tuesday. Despite the heavy spell of rain in the evening on Sunday, dance competitions on stages one and two turned into crowd pullers. People in large numbers, including children and elderly, were seen arriving at the venues on Sunday. 

