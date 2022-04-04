Newly-wed man slips and drowns in Kuttiyadi river, wife rescued

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A newly-wed man, while enjoying the scenic beauty with his wife and relatives, slipped and fell from a rock and drowned in the Kuttiyadi river near Janakikkadu at Kadiyangad on Monday.

K M Rejilal, 28, of Kadiyangad near Perambra, died while his wife, who had also fallen down, was admitted to a private hospital with serious injuries.

The couple had tied the knot on March 14. Rejil and Kanikha along with her father and an uncle reached the spot around 9am to enjoy the scenic beauty of the place. The couple had a post-wedding photo shoot at the same place a few days back.

Kanikha’s father and uncle were unable to help when a sinking Rejil drew their attention to his plight. A tipper lorry driver who reached the spot saved Kanikha. She was immediately taken to a hospital, but Rejil could not be rescued.

Peruvannamuzhi police said several parts of the river have proved to be a death trap for tourists in the past as they were unaware of the deep pits under the water. It is learnt that Rejil, who didn’t know swimming, was trapped in one of those pits. Further investigation is on, the police said.

It was said earlier that the couple had met with the accident while they were posing for a post-wedding photo shoot, but the photographer and the relatives confirmed that it was not true as the photo shoot was completed a few days back. The doctors said Kanikha’s condition is stable.