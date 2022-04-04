Thrissur Pooram set to return in all its pomp and gaiety next month with basic Covid protocols

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: A meeting of top officials including ministers from the district on Monday decided to conduct Thrissur Pooram, the temple festival known for its grand display of caparisoned elephants, dazzling parasols and percussion music, this year, adhering to the basic Covid protocols.

This year's Thrissur Pooram, which is scheduled for May 10 and flag hoisting a week before, will mark the return of the temple festival in all its pomp and gaiety after a gap of two years. The Pooram was held inside respective temples with the participation of just one elephant in 2020 due to the nationwide lockdown. In 2021, the important ceremonies were held with the participation of a minimum number of people along with all rituals.

In the meeting convened in the office of Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, the officials of various departments were instructed to go ahead with preparatory works in connection with the Pooram and submit a detailed report to the Thrissur District Collector as early as possible.

A cabinet meeting later this month will take the final call on elephant parades and fireworks for the Thrissur Pooram.

Thrissur Pooram is considered the largest festival gathering in the state with people from all parts of the country reaching Thekkinkadu Maidan, the venue of the festival, to enjoy the rhythm of 'Chenda' and the charm of Asian elephants in caparisons.

Apart from the Devaswom Minister, Revenue Minister K Rajan, Paramekkavu and Thiruvambady Devaswom representatives, Thrissur City Police Commissioner R Adhithya, Cochin Devaswom Board officials, fire force, and revenue officials were also present at the meeting.