Dispute settled as Sudhakaran holds talks with INTUC chief, Satheesan

Published: 05th April 2022 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2022 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

K Sudhakaran (Photo | EPS)

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following the intervention of state Congress president K Sudhakaran, the dispute between Opposition leader VD Satheesan and INTUC state president R Chandrasekharan has been amicably settled. 

Taking a tactical line, Sudhakaran on Monday announced “INTUC is above feeder organisations”. He made this announcement after holding one to one talks with Chandrasekharan and Satheesan and later with both of them together at his residence here.

During the discussion, the Opposition leader explained why he had told media that INTUC was not a feeder organisation of the Congress party. Satheesan recalled that there was no protest from the trade union workers when he commented against the INTUC unleashing violence during the second day of the nationwide protest. 

He told them that it was after three days, protests were held against him in Changanassery and later in Kazhakootam, apparently being instigated by a senior Congress leader.  “INTUC is an integral part of the Congress party. We will give more prominence to them in the days to come,” Satheesan told TNIE. 

“However, I have demanded action against those INTUC workers who had initiated protest marches against me. I am currently holding INTUC trade union leader posts in 27 Central and state PSUs as well as in private companies. So how can I disown the INTUC?” he asked.  

Following the settlement, Chandrasekharan told TNIE that it’s a “big achievement” for INTUC.  During the first round of talks, Sudhakaran could not claim success as the INTUC chief went ahead with his press meet at Kesari Hall here where he reiterated that the sentiments of INTUC workers were wounded following the public snubbing by Satheesan. Later when the three of them were huddled together, they yielded to the views of Sudhakaran to resolve the issue.  

“I stuck to my stand that 17.36 lakh INTUC workers were hurt by Satheesan’s words. Sudhakaran’s words that INTUC is above the frontal organisations and Congress cannot move without the help of us are a clear acknowledgment and recognition for us”, said Chandrasekharan.

Sudhakaran has also asked Chandrasekharan to take action against workers who led protest marches against Satheesan. Before flying to New Delhi for the Parliament session, Sudhakaran announced that Rahul Gandhi will be inaugurating the 75th memorial day of INTUC on May 3 in the capital city.

