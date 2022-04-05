Downpour and wind pound Capital; Kerala may get rain for four more days

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thunderstorms are likely to continue in several parts of the state for four more days, the India Meteorological Department said, as heavy rain and wind caused extensive damage in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

According to the preliminary forecast, the state is likely to get rain even after April 8, if the weather formation over the South Andaman sea strengthens into a low-pressure one. The met department has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea from April 6 to 8.

The sky will remain partly cloudy in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday with the possibility of moderate rain or thunderstorms. The maximum temperature is most likely to be around 34°Celcius On Monday, rain — accompanied by heavy wind — brought down the day temperature in the state.

The temperature was below normal in Kollam, above normal in Kannur and Kozhikode, and normal elsewhere in the state. Palakkad recorded the highest maximum temperature of 37°C. While Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam received heavy rain in the evening, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Idukki received rain later in the night.

In Thiruvananthapuram, the afternoon downpour, accompanied by 40-km-per-hour wind, saw trees being uprooted and hoardings displaced. Though no casualty or flooding was reported, the one-hour thunderstorm led to power failure, traffic chaos, and damage to houses and vehicles at several locations. As a precautionary measure, two shutters of the Aruvikkara dam were raised by 20cm each.

In the capital city alone, over 80 incidents were reported of trees being uprooted. A tree fell on the Cliff House compound, too, near the official residences of Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil and SC/ST Welfare Minister K Radhakrishnan. Three houses at Muttathara village in Thiruvananthapuram were partially damaged while four houses at Uzhamalakkal village in Nedumangad taluk were destroyed.

Five-month vigil in state over rain-related communicable diseases

T’Puram: The health department will draw up an action plan to reduce the impact of rain-related communicable diseases. This was decided at a top-level meeting chaired by Health Minister Veena George here on Monday. As part of this, it was decided to intensify surveillance on water-borne and zoonotic diseases. The meeting discussed ways to strengthen measures against dengue fever and leptospirosis, the most common communicable diseases reported in the state last year. Most cases were reported from corporation and municipal areas. “This year also, we need to strengthen the vigil on dengue fever and leptospirosis. There will be high vigil in the next five months,” said a statement. Most of dengue cases were reported in Thiruvananthapuram while Ernakulam reported maximum number of leptospirosis cases last year. The authorities concerned were directed to encourage people coming into contact with contaminated water to take doxycycline tablets.