STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala's solar sex scandal: CBI inspects rooms of Congress leader at MLA hostel 

The CBI team accompanied by the complainant conducted searches at two rooms in the Nila block of the hostel, where Congress MP Hibi Eden had stayed when he was a legislator.

Published: 05th April 2022 05:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2022 05:16 PM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths, probing the rape charge levelled by the solar scam accused and woman entrepreneur against Congress leaders, conducted an inspection at the MLA hostel in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

The CBI team accompanied by the complainant conducted searches at two rooms in the Nila block of the hostel, where Congress MP Hibi Eden had stayed when he was a legislator.

The complainant had alleged that the young Congress leader had raped her in his room in the MLA hostel in 2012. The sources said room numbers 33 and 34 were searched by the CBI as part of evidence collection.

The central agency took over the sexual abuse complaints registered by the woman, who was a kingpin in the infamous solar scam, against six Congress leaders last year after the state government transferred the case to the CBI at the request of the complainant.

The woman had alleged that she was raped by then Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, Hibi, Adoor Prakash M P, MLA A P Anil Kumar, and former Congress leader and current BJP national vice-president A P Abdullakutty. The state Crime Branch had initially probed the case, but later the CBI took over the investigation.

The complainant had earlier turned up before the CBI sleuths to record her statements. Since its takeover, this is the first time that the CBI has taken a strong step in the case. Justice G Sivarajan Commission too had recommended a detailed probe on the rape allegations levelled by the woman against the Congress leaders.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBI Solar scam MLA hostel Congress MP Hibi Eden
India Matters
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)
DCW asks Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to take action against author of book for 'glorifying dowry system'
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Modi government orders blocking of 18 Indian, four Pakistani YouTube-based news channels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp