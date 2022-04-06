CPM report critical of top leadership
Slams politburo and central committee members for laxity, calls for serious introspection by leaders | Kerala unit wins appreciation for continuity in governance
Published: 06th April 2022 06:32 AM
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Criticism of the CPM’s top leadership and listing of important corrective changes were among the highlights of the party organisational report that was leaked to the media on the eve of Wednesday’s party congress.
The report identified major weaknesses in the running of the party and called for serious introspection by leaders. It flayed the actions that led to CPM’s dismal performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Though it slammed the West Bengal unit for misreading the state’s political scenario, the report praised the Kerala unit for winning continuity in governance.
The report, carrying detailed analysis of CPM’s performance since the last party congress in 2018, criticised the politburo and central committee members for their laxity. It noted that the central leadership failed in meeting organisational duties like holding regional-level agitations, bringing together Left democratic forces and the like.
It underscored the need for bringing back the party central secretariat and also sought periodic performance review of politburo members. Though the earlier decision was to hold this review every two years, it was not being done.
The report said the West Bengal unit’s decision to join hands with Congress in last year’s assembly polls was not in line with the directives of the left party. The Kerala unit won appreciation, with the report saying the Left government’s alternative policies and developmental perspective led to its victory in the 2021 assembly polls. At the same time, the reported reminded the unit of the huge responsibility that comes with the victory.
United face
Unlike last time when the Central Committee was divided on its approach towards the Indian National Congress, the CPM leadership shows a united face in its political resolution this time. Last time in Hyderabad, the party had deviated from its usual practice of the general secretary presenting the political resolution. While the majority view was presented by PB member Prakash Karat the minor view was presented by general secretary Sitaram Yechury. This time Yechury will present the political resolution while Karat will present the organisational report.
High Five for Kerala
- The first party congress of Communist Party of India was held in Bombay from May 23 to June 1, 1943. The party had 5,000 members at that time. The new Central Committee comprised 22 members and the first politburo had three members — P C Joshi (General secretary), B T Ranadive and G Adhikari.
- Kerala hosted the party congress for the first time in 1956. Months ahead of EMS Namboodiripad-led CPI government coming to power in the state, Palakkad hosted the fourth party congress from April 19 to 29, 1956. Ajay Ghosh was elected the general secretary. EMS, AKG, C Achutha Menon, M N Govindan Nair and K Damodaran were the leaders from Kerala who became CC members.
- Kochi hosted the eighth party congress in 1968. In fact, it was the second party congress of the CPM, which was formed in 1964 after split from the CPI. The party congress was organised from December 23 to 29 with all pomp and splendour as the CPM-led front was in power in the state and EMS was the CM. The most important decision of the Kochi party congress was the acceptance of a new constitution for CPM. A 28-member CC was elected and P Sundarayya was re-elected as the general secretary.
- Thiruvananthapuram hosted the 13th party congress in 1988. Again, LDF was in power in Kerala and E K Nayanar was CM. The party congress was held at the P Krishna Pillai Nagar from December 27, 1988, to January 1, 1989. A crucial amendment to the party constitution for introducing the Central Secretariat as an intermediary forum between CC and PB was approved by the party congress. A 70-member CC was elected and EMS was re-elected as the general secretary.
- Kozhikode hosted the 20th party congress in 2012 from April 4 to 9. Veteran leader V S Achuthanandan who was elected to PB in the previous Congress and was suspended in between was omitted from Politburo in the Kozhikode Congress and was replaced with Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. Prakash Karat was re-elected as the general secretary.
- Apart from these editions of party congress, Thiruvananthapuram was also the venue for the special party conference in 2000 when the revised party programme was discussed and adopted by the CPM. The conference was held from October 20 to 23, 2000 at the AKG Nagar.