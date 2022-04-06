CPM report critical of top leadership

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Criticism of the CPM’s top leadership and listing of important corrective changes were among the highlights of the party organisational report that was leaked to the media on the eve of Wednesday’s party congress.

The report identified major weaknesses in the running of the party and called for serious introspection by leaders. It flayed the actions that led to CPM’s dismal performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Though it slammed the West Bengal unit for misreading the state’s political scenario, the report praised the Kerala unit for winning continuity in governance.

The report, carrying detailed analysis of CPM’s performance since the last party congress in 2018, criticised the politburo and central committee members for their laxity. It noted that the central leadership failed in meeting organisational duties like holding regional-level agitations, bringing together Left democratic forces and the like.

It underscored the need for bringing back the party central secretariat and also sought periodic performance review of politburo members. Though the earlier decision was to hold this review every two years, it was not being done.

The report said the West Bengal unit’s decision to join hands with Congress in last year’s assembly polls was not in line with the directives of the left party. The Kerala unit won appreciation, with the report saying the Left government’s alternative policies and developmental perspective led to its victory in the 2021 assembly polls. At the same time, the reported reminded the unit of the huge responsibility that comes with the victory.

CPI Leaders Ajay Ghosh and EMS at 1956 Palakkad party congress

United face

Unlike last time when the Central Committee was divided on its approach towards the Indian National Congress, the CPM leadership shows a united face in its political resolution this time. Last time in Hyderabad, the party had deviated from its usual practice of the general secretary presenting the political resolution. While the majority view was presented by PB member Prakash Karat the minor view was presented by general secretary Sitaram Yechury. This time Yechury will present the political resolution while Karat will present the organisational report.

High Five for Kerala