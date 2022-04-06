Frame regulations on tattooing in Kerala: Child rights panel

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state child rights commission has directed the government to frame a set of regulations or guidelines specifying the procedures and practices to be followed for tattooing. The commission also directed that norms should be evolved for the issue of licence to tattoo artists and studios. The directive came in the wake of a complaint that children are being tattooed without following instructions or safety measures.

The directives were issued to respondents that included the secretaries and directors of the departments of Health and Women & Child Development and the secretary of the LSG department. The rights panel asked the authorities to ensure that no tattooing is carried out without a licence issued by the specified authority and to take steps to prohibit tattooing in public places.

Tattooing of children should not be carried out without the presence and consent of parents, and advertisements promoting tattooing in children should be banned, the commission said. Authorities have also been asked to incorporate procedures and practices on the use of instruments and ink for tattooing. Penal provisions and cancellation of licence for violation of norms were also proposed.

Transmission of viral infection

In its order, the commission referred to the views of the Director of Health Services on the matter. The DHS told the panel that there is a definite risk of transmission of parental infection while tattooing if sterile precaution is not adopted. The DHS said that Hepatitis B, C and HIV/AIDS are some of the blood-borne infections that can be transmitted to children.