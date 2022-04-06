STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Frame regulations on tattooing in Kerala: Child rights panel

The state child rights commission has directed the government to frame a set of regulations or guidelines specifying the procedures and practices to be followed for tattooing.

Published: 06th April 2022 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2022 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Ink enthusiasts across Delhi-NCR at the Handpoke Tattoo Festival.

Representational image

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state child rights commission has directed the government to frame a set of regulations or guidelines specifying the procedures and practices to be followed for tattooing. The commission also directed that norms should be evolved for the issue of licence to tattoo artists and studios. The directive came in the wake of a complaint that children are being tattooed without following instructions or safety measures. 

The directives were issued to respondents that included the secretaries and directors of the departments of Health and Women & Child Development and the secretary of the LSG department. The rights panel asked the authorities to ensure that no tattooing is carried out without a licence issued by the specified authority and to take steps to prohibit tattooing in public places.

Tattooing of children should not be carried out without the presence and consent of parents, and advertisements promoting tattooing in children should be banned, the commission said. Authorities have also been asked to incorporate procedures and practices on the use of instruments and ink for tattooing. Penal provisions and cancellation of licence for violation of norms were also proposed. 

Transmission of viral infection
In its order, the commission referred to the views of the Director of Health Services on the matter. The DHS told the panel that there is a definite risk of transmission of parental infection while tattooing if sterile precaution is not adopted. The DHS said that  Hepatitis B, C and HIV/AIDS are some of the blood-borne infections that can be transmitted to children.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tattoo artists Kerala
India Matters
India's Ambassador to the United Nations T. S. Tirumurti at a UNSC meeting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Photo | AP)
Despite condemning Bucha massacre, India may abstain at 10th UN session on Ukraine war
Sunakar and his relative carrying the body of his daughter from the hospital | Express
Daily wager Dalit man carries daughter’s body for 20 km on bike in Kendrapara
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp