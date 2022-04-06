STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MG varsity's ‘Wake Up Call 2022’ concludes, Ernakulam on top

The five-day-long  MG University Youth Festival, titled ‘Wake Up Call 2022’, concluded here  on Tuesday.  Director Abrid Shine  inaugurated the valedictory function.

Published: 06th April 2022 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2022 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

An oppana participant smiling at her friends while returning to her college vehicle after the competition

By Express News Service

Actors Shanvi Srivastava, Anaswara Rajan, Kailash and Sooraj S Kurup (actor and composer) attended the valedictory function. The following are the results of the competitions announced on the final day of the event.

The Winners

Percussion instruments (eastern) -  Kripal S, of SH College, Thevara.

 Western vocal solo -  Zeba Tommy, of SH College, Thevara.

Clay modelling -  Joseph Savio C J, of SH College, Thevara.

 Elocution (Malayalam) - Aravind L, of CMS College. 

Classical vocal solo (female) -  Priyadatha K R  of RLV College of Music and Fine Arts.

Classical music (transwoman) -   Thanvi, of RLV College. 

Percussion (western) -  Michael Joe Francis of SH College, Thevara.  

Mimicry - Biplav K, of Maharaja’s College.

Mime - St Xavier’s College for  Women, Aluva.

Group song (western) - SH College, Thevara.

Duffmutt - Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam.

Margamkali - SH College, Thevara.

Kolkali - Al Ameen College, Edathala.
 

