MG varsity's ‘Wake Up Call 2022’ concludes, Ernakulam on top

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: The five-day-long MG University Youth Festival, titled ‘Wake Up Call 2022’, concluded here on Tuesday. Director Abrid Shine inaugurated the valedictory function.

Actors Shanvi Srivastava, Anaswara Rajan, Kailash and Sooraj S Kurup (actor and composer) attended the valedictory function. The following are the results of the competitions announced on the final day of the event.

The Winners

Percussion instruments (eastern) - Kripal S, of SH College, Thevara.

Western vocal solo - Zeba Tommy, of SH College, Thevara.

Clay modelling - Joseph Savio C J, of SH College, Thevara.

Elocution (Malayalam) - Aravind L, of CMS College.

Classical vocal solo (female) - Priyadatha K R of RLV College of Music and Fine Arts.

Classical music (transwoman) - Thanvi, of RLV College.

Percussion (western) - Michael Joe Francis of SH College, Thevara.

Mimicry - Biplav K, of Maharaja’s College.

Mime - St Xavier’s College for Women, Aluva.

Group song (western) - SH College, Thevara.

Duffmutt - Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam.

Margamkali - SH College, Thevara.

Kolkali - Al Ameen College, Edathala.

