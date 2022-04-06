MG varsity's ‘Wake Up Call 2022’ concludes, Ernakulam on top
The five-day-long MG University Youth Festival, titled ‘Wake Up Call 2022’, concluded here on Tuesday. Director Abrid Shine inaugurated the valedictory function.
Actors Shanvi Srivastava, Anaswara Rajan, Kailash and Sooraj S Kurup (actor and composer) attended the valedictory function. The following are the results of the competitions announced on the final day of the event.
The Winners
Percussion instruments (eastern) - Kripal S, of SH College, Thevara.
Western vocal solo - Zeba Tommy, of SH College, Thevara.
Clay modelling - Joseph Savio C J, of SH College, Thevara.
Elocution (Malayalam) - Aravind L, of CMS College.
Classical vocal solo (female) - Priyadatha K R of RLV College of Music and Fine Arts.
Classical music (transwoman) - Thanvi, of RLV College.
Percussion (western) - Michael Joe Francis of SH College, Thevara.
Mimicry - Biplav K, of Maharaja’s College.
Mime - St Xavier’s College for Women, Aluva.
Group song (western) - SH College, Thevara.
Duffmutt - Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam.
Margamkali - SH College, Thevara.
Kolkali - Al Ameen College, Edathala.