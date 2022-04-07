Archaeology dept kept in dark over Thirunelly temple renovation 

MS Vidyanandan By

Express News Service

THIRUNELLY: The Thirunelly Maha Vishnu temple, an iconic temple in Wayanad, is undergoing a major renovation. Surprisingly, the works at the 15th century structure do not have the involvement of the state archaeology department or other conservation experts.

The chuttambalam or the structure around the sanctum sanctorum has been pulled down, except for the balikkalpura structure on the front side. The chuttambalam and the balikkalpura will be replaced with a new granite structure with tiled roofing in traditional ambience, according to the temple management. Another work proposed is the completion of the vilakkumadam.

The vilakkumadam at Thirunelly temple, an exquisite granite structure, is a partial one and its incompleteness is a part of history. It is said that the work was initiated by the King of Coorg without the knowledge of the temple’s custodian, the Kottayam Raja. The Kottayam Raja later stopped the works and the structure remained untouched afterwards.

“The temple administration will reconstruct the chuttambalam at a cost of `8 crore. The reconstruction is as per the plan by Vastu expert Kanippayyur Krishnan Nambudiripad. The existing vilakkumadam structure will be renovated and extended around the temple under the Thalassery Heritage Tourism Circuit of the government,” temple executive officer KC Sadanandan said. The famed granite water channel which carries water from a distant spring will also be renovated.

The third set of works is the renovation of the panchatheertham pond and the pathway to the papanasini bath ghat where devotees perform bali ritual. A new building is being constructed near the pond where changing rooms will be arranged for devotees. These works are being done by the state tourism department at a cost of Rs 3.8 crore.

The executive officer said the works were sanctioned by the Malabar Devaswom Board and the archaeology department wasn’t approached since it was not a protected monument under the department.

The archaeology department said it was unaware of the development. “We would have assisted the temple in its conservation. In fact, the department is for conserving a monument and not for reconstructing it,” said E Dinesan, director, department of archaeology.

He said the reconstruction has hampered the prospects of the temple being declared as a monument in future.Historian M G Sasibhooshan said the new structure should show justice to the previous design. “There are several temples of archeological importance which are not categorised as protected monuments.

Many of them were altered by the temple authorities, spoiling their aesthetics and symmetry. The government should form an expert committee comprising state archaeology director. The committee’s permission should be made mandatory for development works at these temples,” he said.