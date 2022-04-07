Congress leader K V Thomas to attend CPM seminar, defying party diktat

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Veteran party leader K V Thomas has announced that he will participate in the CPM seminar at the ongoing party congress in Kannur on Saturday, defying the ultimatum by Congress state president K Sudhakaran.



The talk on ‘Centre-state relationship’, where Thomas will speak, is held as part of the seminar series on various topics at the ongoing CPM 23rd Party Congress at Kannur.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the seminar and Thomas will share the dais with Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin. "I am not going to the CPM. I'm going to attend a national seminar discussing the key issue of the 'Centre-state relationship' which was strongly advocated by former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin is also taking part in the seminar. Will the Congress exclude Stalin from its alliance for attending the CPM seminar?" he asked.

Meanwhile, KPCC Sudhakaran told reporters in New Delhi that the state unit will recommend action against Thomas if he attends the seminar. The KPCC had directed Thomas to stay away from the CPM organised seminar.

Thomas, a former Union Minister in UPA-II, said he had been sidelined in the party for several years. "If my age is the matter for excluding me from the party and parliamentary posts, many persons who are elder to me are still holding parliamentary and party posts," Thomas told a news conference held at his residence in Thoppumpady.

Stating that Congress has been ignoring him, he said he could not meet party leader Rahul Gandhi from December 2018 onwards. "I am still a member of AICC and only the Congress national leadership can oust me from the outfit," Thomas said.

Thomas, a four-time Congress MP and two-time MLA said that he will continue in Indian politics.

Responding to party leader Cherian Philip's warning against joining CPM, Thomas said he is accepting advice. "I have acquaintance with CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechuri since 2001," he said, adding that he has no offer from the CPM.

Regarding the seminar, he said he met Yechury in New Delhi in March. "He told me about the seminar and invited me to speak on the topic, which is dear to Nehru," he said.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor who was also among the speakers listed for the seminar had withdrawn from the programme following the directive from the high command.