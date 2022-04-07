Reunification of Communist movement need of hour: D Raja

By Express News Service

KANNUR: A strong alternative to the RSS-BJP at the Centre, which is trying to destabilise the nation through religion- and caste-based discriminations, should be formed, CPI general secretary D Raja has said. Addressing the delegates on behalf of CPI during the inaugural function of the party congress at E K Nayanar Academy at Barnassery in Kannur on Wednesday, he said only a combined Left force could ideologically challenge and defeat the RSS-BJP by presenting an alternative before the people.

To uproot the discriminatory regime and cleanse the society of the hateful ideological influence of the RSS, Left parties should form a combined force comprising all progressive, secular and democratic sections of the society, said Raja.

He said the reunification of Communist movement on the basis of principles is the need of the emerging situation. “It is our historic responsibility to form a combined force in cooperation with other secular, democratic and regional parties to prevent the spread of the politics of hate and intolerance,” he said.

“This is the challenge before us, to prove that we are dangerous for the RSS. We should engage in introspection on how to achieve the unity needed to politically and ideologically defeat the RSS ,” he said.