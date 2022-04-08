STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Congress leader KV Thomas receives rousing reception from CPM workers at Kannur

KV Thomas was invited for another seminar 'challenges faced by secularism', but could not participate in it because Congress denied permission.

Published: 08th April 2022 11:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 11:32 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister KV Thomas

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister KV Thomas (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

KANNUR: Senior Congress leader and former union minister KV Thomas on Friday received a rousing reception when he arrived at the international airport here to take part in a seminar organised by the CPI(M) as part of its ongoing 23rd Party Congress.

CPI(M) district secretary M V Jayarajan received Thomas at the airport by draping a red shawl.

The reception accorded to Thomas assumes importance as the senior Congress leader came to attend the seminar on "Centre-State relations" on April 9 defying the edict of the party high command.

The Congress leader had said he would take part in a seminar being organised by the ruling CPI(M) as part of its ongoing party congress in Kannur, but made it clear that he would not quit the party and remain as a Congressman till his last breath.

The seminar on April 9 is on "Centre-State relations" in which Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his Tamil Nadu counterpart M K Stalin are also participating.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor was invited for this seminar but he was denied permission by the Congress party.

Thomas was invited for another seminar "challenges faced by secularism", but could not participate in it because the Congress denied permission.

However, later, he said he will participate in the Centre-State relations seminar as it was a "national issue".

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan on Friday said the KPCC would take an appropriate decision on the action to be taken against Thomas in case he participates in the seminar.

The leader had the moral responsibility to obey the party's directive, Satheesan added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KV Thomas CPM  Kannur congress
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp