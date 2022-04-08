CPM unlikely to have any alliance with Congress

Anil S By

Express News Service

KANNUR: On the second day of the party congress, the CPM seems to have arrived at a broad consensus on the constitution of the Left platform, and why it cannot have Congress as an ally. Majority of those who spoke on the draft political resolution on Thursday, opposed any kind of alliance with Congress. However, the West Bengal unit felt that an opposition alliance without the Congress could prove difficult.

Opening the discussion on political resolution, P Rajeeve accused the Congress of following soft Hindutva, and reminded the delegates of Rahul Gandhi’s controversial remark on a Hindu Rashtra. With no mass base and a weak organisational structure, the Congress won’t be able to lead an alliance against the saffron party.

Rajeeve further pointed out how Congress has barred Shashi Tharoor from sharing a platform with the CPM on secularism, said sources. While most delegates from Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Maharashtra, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Assam, Rajasthan and Karnataka spoke in favour of the Left platform without Congress, the WB unit said practical reality too should be taken into account. Congress is still the main opposition party at the national level and its support is necessary to unseat BJP, the Bengal unit said.

It also drew attention to the ground realty in Bengal, and said both TMC and BJP should be opposed alike. The party organisational report has been critical of the WB CPM for its failed poll strategy. That’s when the Bengal unit made it stance clear once again. Contrary to the central leadership’s stand that BJP is the prime enemy, the Bengal unit feels that both TMC and BJP should be opposed.