Heavy rain alert for seven Kerala districts on Friday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The India Meteorological Department has forecast isolated heavy rain on Friday in seven districts, prompting the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority to declare a yellow alert in these districts.

Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki are expected to receive 64 to 115mm of rain in 24 hours. The yellow alert will continue for Saturday in these districts, except Alappuzha and Ernakulam where the weather is likely to improve.

The IMD forecast said the state will continue to receive summer rain, often thunderstorms, till April 11. Initially, rain was predicted only up to April 8. However, the met department withdrew the forecast for a strengthening of the cyclonic circulation seen over Bay of Bengal. It has also withdrawn the alert issued to fishermen against venturing into the sea on April 8 and 9.

The weather report said that, on Wednesday, parts of Pathanamthitta and Ernakulam received the maximum rain (8-9cm). The maximum temperature fell the most in Kottayam (33°C) while Kozhikode recorded above normal temperature (36°C). Palakkad recorded the highest maximum temperature of 37°C.