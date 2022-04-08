STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Heavy rain alert for seven Kerala districts on Friday

The yellow alert will continue for Saturday in these districts, except Alappuzha and Ernakulam where the weather is likely to improve.

Published: 08th April 2022 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 06:58 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala rain

The IMD forecast said the state will continue to receive summer rain, often thunderstorms, till April 11. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The India Meteorological Department has forecast isolated heavy rain on Friday in seven districts, prompting the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority to declare a yellow alert in these districts.

Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki are expected to receive 64 to 115mm of rain in 24 hours. The yellow alert will continue for Saturday in these districts, except Alappuzha and Ernakulam where the weather is likely to improve.

The IMD forecast said the state will continue to receive summer rain, often thunderstorms, till April 11. Initially, rain was predicted only up to April 8. However, the met department withdrew the forecast for a strengthening of the cyclonic circulation seen over Bay of Bengal. It has also withdrawn the alert issued to fishermen against venturing into the sea on April 8 and 9. 

The weather report said that, on Wednesday, parts of Pathanamthitta and Ernakulam received the maximum rain (8-9cm). The maximum temperature fell the most in Kottayam (33°C) while Kozhikode recorded above normal temperature (36°C). Palakkad recorded the highest maximum temperature of 37°C.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
heavy rain Kerala
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital. (File Photo | AP)
Kerala post-graduate student dies after taking Covishield; parents move HC seeking justice
Karnataka forest minister Umesh Katti at the meeting with residents and farmers in Madikeri (Photo | Express)
Four tigers on prowl across villages of South Kodagu, confirms Karnataka forest minister
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Post police raids on pubs, IT firms in Hyderabad sack eight employees for consuming drugs
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Filling form a challenge for CUET applicants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp