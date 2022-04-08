KV Thomas’ rebellion gives ammo to CPM

Anil S By

Express News Service

KANNUR: When the 23rd party congress continues to debate the scope of a broader political alliance, with or without Congress, the Kerala CPM has scored some brownie points with KV Thomas as the bait. In a way, the CPM has also been able to expose the double standards of the Congress leadership in its stated opposition to communal forces.

“If they (Congress leaders) refuse to attend a seminar on secularism, what does it mean? We invited Shashi Tharoor and Manishankar Iyer too, but they refused. That’s why I advised them to set their house in order,” said CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, responding to queries on his open call to the Congress, during the media briefing on Thursday.

In fact, the Kerala CPM hopes to cash in on the K V Thomas issue, to reiterate its stance that the Congress cannot be trusted to be part of the anti-BJP fight. The hype around the veteran Congress leader attending the CPM seminar and subsequent media debates have only given more mileage to the CPM.

Set to accommodate Thomas if the Congress ousts him, the CPM has made it clear that he won’t be left in the lurch for attending the seminar. A slew of leaders, right from Kannur district secretary M V Jayarajan to state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, came on record, assuring Thomas that his decision would not prove to be a political loss for him.

Soon after Thomas announced his decision to attend the seminar, CPM leaders lost no time in welcoming the move. Speaking to the media, M V Jayarajan termed the Congress move to take action against Thomas as unfortunate.

“The CPM invited him to attend a seminar. It wasn’t an invitation to be a delegate. It’s unfortunate that the Congress has stooped to a level that it would consider expelling someone just for attending a seminar,” he said. Jayarajan chose to drive home the point with a colloquial metaphor that till the time a bride doesn’t say no, the bridegroom remains hopeful.

The Congress’ rigid approach in the matter has further cemented the Kerala CPM’s argument that it cannot be taken into confidence to take on the BJP at the national level. Speaking to the media, state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan rejected any scope for a united front with the Congress. He even went on to allege that the Congress barred Thomas from attending the seminar as it did not want to annoy the BJP.

“The Congress doesn’t want one of its leaders attending a seminar in which the BJP will be severely criticised. We had invited Shashi Tharoor too. Those attending the seminar need not agree with the CPM’s views. It is just a platform for everyone to express their divergent views,” said Kodiyeri, adding that the Congress seems more keen to join hands with the BJP and attack the Left.

He assured Thomas that he wouldn’t have to regret his decision. Responding to questions, he said the party hasn’t discussed anything about accommodating Thomas, but indicated that he wouldn’t be left in the lurch. Sources said if Thomas is out of Congress, the party may consider him as a Left independent candidate, either in the Thrikkakara assembly bypoll or he Lok Sabha elections.

The CPM seminar on Centre-State relations is to be held on Saturday. Thomas is expected to attend the seminar which will have chief ministers of Kerala and Tamil Nadu in attendance.