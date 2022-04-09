It’s final, CPM ‘no’ to national alliance with Congress

Anil S By

Express News Service

KANNUR: Finally, the CPM has brought in clarity on the perennial issue of alliance with the Congress. Going by the majoritarian view in the party, the CPM decided not to have any kind of national political alliance with the Congress.

On the issue of regional-level understanding, the 23rd party congress decided that the state units are free to take a call on electoral understanding or adjustment, depending on regional situation. The political resolution, which was more or less on the lines of the draft resolution, was passed on Friday after voting on amendments, as sought by four delegates. The Kerala CPM has been opposing any kind of alliance with the Congress.

During the inauguration of the party congress, general secretary Sitaram Yechury had called for a broad secular alliance against the BJP. He even made an open call to the Congress to make clear its stance of secularism, thus giving an impression that the CPM leadership wanted the the party in the alliance. On Thursday, Yechury, however, lashed out at the Congress for its refusal to allow its leaders to attend the CPM seminar.

Unlike last time when the Sitaram Yechury and Prakash Karat factions squabbled over the political line, this time the decision was unanimous. During the discussion on the political resolution, majority of delegates, barring a few from West Bengal, were in favour of a political alliance without the Congress.

Kerala model should be replicated in other states, says resolution

The party’s Kerala unit moved an amendment stating that the wording “no alliance with Congress” should be part of the resolution. However, Yechury said that’s evident from the resolution. Following this, the Kerala unit didn’t press for the same. The resolution added that the Kerala model should be replicated in other states too. A delegate from Himachal Pradesh suggested that an amendment be brought in to prevent the state units from misusing the provision on regionallevel understanding with the Congress.

However, the leadership ruled it out. While a majority of the delegates were in favour of the original resolution, five from HP abstained from voting. Speaking to the media on Friday, politburo member Brinda Karat said the party has identified BJP as the main enemy. The most important criterion is to maximise pooling of anti-BJP votes. The party will take a call on electoral matters, as and when required, she said. “The party has decided that there will be no alliance with the Congress. At the state level, they can decide as per the ground scenario. Those delegates who sought voting did it out of confusion,” said a top source.

Thomas to attend seminar

Congress leader K V Thomas is set to attend a CPM seminar on Centre-State relations at the CPM party congress on Saturday. Thomas is attending it against diktat by Congress leadership.