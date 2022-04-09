SilverLine: Protect interests of farmers, says CPM leader Hannan Mollah

Anil S By

Express News Service

KANNUR: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha will take a call on farmers’ struggles against the Union Government after April 15, said Kisan Sabha leader and CPM politburo member Hannan Mollah. In an interview with TNIE, Mollah said the state government should protect farmers’ interests while implementing the SilverLine project.

Regarding SilverLine project, there are allegations that concerns by people, including farmers, are not being taken into consideration.

Opposition towards the project is merely political. The situation is different from Gujarat where we opposed the train project. The government will take farmers into confidence and provide proper compensation. If the government does not ensure justice to farmers, we will intervene.

Do you think the farmers’ agitations were not reflected in recent polls?

SKM was an issue-based movement. We are not a political party. It’s a Kisan organisation. We have decided that the name of SKM will not be used for political purposes.

Has the Left failed to cash in on agitation electorally?

When elections were held in five states, we decided that we won’t support any political party. However, there was a message to the lower level that BJP is the farmer’s enemy.