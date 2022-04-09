STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Thrissur Pooram fireworks display gets PESO nod

The Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) has granted permission for the fireworks display during the Thrissur Pooram slated to be held on May 10. 

Published: 09th April 2022 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2022 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

Thrissur Pooram | file pic

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) has granted permission for the fireworks display during the Thrissur Pooram slated to be held on May 10. 

While granting approval, in a letter to District Collector Haritha V Kumari, Deputy Chief Controller of Explosives P  Seeniraj has asked the organisers to abide by the instructions on the size of firework items and the quantity of chemicals used.

Specifically, PESO has said that the use of chlorate or any other prohibited explosive mixture should be avoided.  Paramekkavu and Thiruvambady factions have changed the licensees from Saji P M and Sreenivasan to P C Varghese and Sheena M S, respectively. Samples of items will be collected on the eve of the event to check for the presence of prohibited chemicals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thrissur Pooram
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp