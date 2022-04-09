Thrissur Pooram fireworks display gets PESO nod

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) has granted permission for the fireworks display during the Thrissur Pooram slated to be held on May 10.

While granting approval, in a letter to District Collector Haritha V Kumari, Deputy Chief Controller of Explosives P Seeniraj has asked the organisers to abide by the instructions on the size of firework items and the quantity of chemicals used.

Specifically, PESO has said that the use of chlorate or any other prohibited explosive mixture should be avoided. Paramekkavu and Thiruvambady factions have changed the licensees from Saji P M and Sreenivasan to P C Varghese and Sheena M S, respectively. Samples of items will be collected on the eve of the event to check for the presence of prohibited chemicals.