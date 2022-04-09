With Thomas, Stalin in attendance, CPM seminar to draw huge attention

By Express News Service

KANNUR: All of a sudden, the seminar that will be held in connection with the CPM party congress here on Saturday, has become the centre of attraction due to the political impact it is likely to create at the state and national levels. Political observers and the media are keenly watching the participation of senior Congress leader KV Thomas and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in the seminar, which will be inaugurated by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at Kannur Jawahar stadium at 5 pm.

As Thomas has decided to participate in the seminar ignoring the denial of permission from the Congress leadership, a seminar, which otherwise would not have gained much attention amidst party discussions and various decisions being taken during the party congress, has become the point of discussion for all. The presence of Stalin in the seminar on ‘Centre-state relationship’, will add colour in the wake of the comment made by CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury a few days before the party congress that he is the man most suitable to lead the anti-BJP front at the national level.

Since BJP is in power at the Centre, there should not have been much difference between Congress and CPM regarding Centre-state relationship. The same could be said about the theme of the seminar ‘Challenges of Secularism in India’ held on April 7.

Though Thomas has explained that the invitation from the CPM was not to join the party but to participate in the seminar, political observers feel that more discussions would be held between Thomas and CPM state leadership after the party congress.