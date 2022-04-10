2017 Kerala actress assault case: Crime Branch to quiz Kavya Madhavan as more audio clips surface

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A day after an audio clip said to be a conversation between actor Dileep's brother-in-law TN Sooraj and his family friend Sarath came out allegedly mentioning Kavya Madhavan's role in the actor rape incident, another audio clip purportedly in the voice of Dileep was leaked on Saturday to media in which a person is heard saying "It’s not me who had to undergo the punishment. It should have been faced by another woman. We saved her and I was punished."

Though the back-to-back audio clips have become a topic of discussion in the last two days, the veracity of the audio clips has not been confirmed by any official source so far and it's not known from where these audio clips got leaked.

The audio clips were said to have been recovered by Crime Branch from the mobile phones of Sooraj as part of the probe into the case on alleged conspiracy to finish off police officials who had probed the 2017 actor abduction and assault case.

Meanwhile, there are rumours that the audio clips are being purposefully leaked to the media to create confusion. However, the Crime Branch team has decided to question Kavya Madhavan and she has been served a notice to appear before the probe team on Monday.

The decision to question Kavya was taken based on the purported audio clip in which TN Sooraj is heard telling Sarath that Dileep had no role in the incident.In the coming days, the CB will also question cyber expert Sai Shankar in connection with murder conspiracy case.

Veracity of audio clips

The veracity of the audio clips has not been confirmed by any official source so far and it’s not known from where these audio clips got leaked