STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

2017 Kerala actress assault case: Crime Branch to quiz Kavya Madhavan as more audio clips surface

The veracity of the audio clips has not been confirmed by any official source so far and it's not known from where these audio clips got leaked.

Published: 10th April 2022 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2022 03:28 AM   |  A+A-

Kavya Madhavan

Actress Kavya Madhavan. (Photo | facebook.com/KavyaMadhavan/)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A day after an audio clip said to be a conversation between actor Dileep's brother-in-law TN Sooraj and his family friend Sarath came out allegedly mentioning Kavya Madhavan's role in the actor rape incident, another audio clip purportedly in the voice of Dileep was leaked on Saturday to media in which a person is heard saying "It’s not me who had to undergo the punishment. It should have been faced by another woman. We saved her and I was punished."  

Though the back-to-back audio clips have become a topic of discussion in the last two days, the veracity of the audio clips has not been confirmed by any official source so far and it's not known from where these audio clips got leaked. 

The audio clips were said to have been recovered by Crime Branch from the mobile phones of Sooraj as part of the probe into the case on alleged conspiracy to finish off police officials who had probed the 2017 actor abduction and assault case.

Meanwhile, there are rumours that the audio clips are being purposefully leaked to the media to create confusion. However, the Crime Branch team has decided to question Kavya Madhavan and she has been served a notice to appear before the probe team on Monday.

The decision to question Kavya was taken based on the purported audio clip in which TN Sooraj is heard telling Sarath that Dileep had no role in the incident.In the coming days, the CB will also question cyber expert Sai Shankar in connection with murder conspiracy case.

Veracity of audio clips

The veracity of the audio clips has not been confirmed by any official source so far and it’s not known from where these audio clips got leaked

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Crime Branch Kavya Madhavan Dileep Kerala actress assault 2017 actress assault
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp