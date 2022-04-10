STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former Alappuzha diocese bishop Stephen Athipozhiyil passes away at 77

Stephen Athipozhiyil, 77, bishop emeritus of Alappuzha diocese, passed away following cardiac arrest at St Sebastian Visitation Hospital at Arthunkal near here on Saturday.

Former Alappuzha diocese bishop Stephen Athipozhiyil (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Stephen Athipozhiyil (77), bishop emeritus of Alappuzha diocese, passed away following cardiac arrest at St Sebastian Visitation Hospital at Arthunkal near here on Saturday. The burial will be held at Mount Carmel Cathedral at 10:30 am on Tuesday. 

Born on May 18, 1944 in Alappuzha, he was ordained a priest by Bishop Michael Arattukulam on October 5, 1969 at Mount Carmel Cathedral. He served as prefect of the diocesan minor seminary and as parish priest at Omanappuzha. 

He was appointed coadjutor bishop with the right of succession on November 16, 2000, at the age of 56.

He was ordained bishop on February 11, 2001 and he succeeded Bishop Peter M Chenaparampil on December 9, 2001 as Bishop of Alappuzha. He retired from active episcopal ministry on October 11,  2019. He served as a priest for 52 years and as bishop for 21 years.

